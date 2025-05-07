Frost Returns To UCF After Nebraska Firing

Scott Frost received a five-year, $22.1 million contract upon his return to UCF and will have it automatically extended a year if the Knights appear in a bowl this season. An executive summary of Frost’s contract was obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request. UCF rehired Frost in December after Gus Malzahn left after four seasons to become offensive coordinator at Florida State. Frost had his first head coaching job at UCF in 2016 and left for Nebraska after two seasons. Frost took over at Nebraska in 2018 and went 16-31 at his alma mater. He was fired three games into the 2022 season. He was out of coaching in 2023 and on the Los Angeles Rams' staff in 2024. He is set to make $3.9 million this year.