LES Considers Rate Increase

Lincoln Electric System is considering a rate increase. The utility says the Southwest Power Pool, which oversees the electric grid, recently announced new resource adequacy regulations. Lincoln Electric System says it has signed a contract with the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District to draw energy from its hydropower plant and it will spend 180-million dollars to build two natural gas combustion turbines at the Terry Bundy Generating Station. Officials say the added costs will mean Lincoln Electric System customers will see an average rate increase of about four percent.