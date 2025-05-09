© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

LES Considers Rate Increase

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published May 9, 2025 at 5:55 AM CDT

Lincoln Electric System is considering a rate increase. The utility says the Southwest Power Pool, which oversees the electric grid, recently announced new resource adequacy regulations. Lincoln Electric System says it has signed a contract with the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District to draw energy from its hydropower plant and it will spend 180-million dollars to build two natural gas combustion turbines at the Terry Bundy Generating Station. Officials say the added costs will mean Lincoln Electric System customers will see an average rate increase of about four percent.
Tags
News KIOS Newsutilitieslincolnenergy
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source