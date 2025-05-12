Creighton Constructing $25 Million Quadrangle

Work will begin to create a campus quadrangle at Creighton University starting in July. The 251-thousand-square-foot space near 22nd and Burt Streets is set to be completed in fall 2026. The five-point-seven acres of natural grass will include an amphitheater, pavilion, fountain plaza, and an ellipse with an art installation. The Jesuit university says the quadrangle's construction, estimated to cost as much as 25-million-dollars, will be entirely donor-supported and mark the largest physical reshaping of the campus in Creighton's history.