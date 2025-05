Regional Water customers throughout southwest Iowa are under a boil water advisory. Officials at the Avoca Treatment Plant said water tower de-pressurization has affected service connections in Shelby portions of Pottawattamie, Harrison, Audubon, and Cass. Residents should find alternative water sources if possible or boil water before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, or food preparation. The water is still safe to use for bathing or showering.