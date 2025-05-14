Ewing Defeats Stothert For Omaha Mayor

Omaha's first female mayor has conceded the race for mayor to a man who will become its first Black mayor. Incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert lost to her challenger, Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing Junior, in yesterday's general election. Stothert has served three terms as mayor after she was first elected in 2013. The race has primarily revolved around local issues like street repairs and garbage service but in the final stretch of the campaign touched on more national, hot-button issues like President Donald Trump’s administration and transgender rights. Ewing will lead Nebraska’s largest city, which makes up nearly a quarter of the state’s population.