© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Ewing Defeats Stothert For Omaha Mayor

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT
John Ewing is wearing a suit and tie and smiling against a gray backdrop
John Ewing for Omaha
Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing is running against Jean Stothert in Omaha's mayoral election.

Omaha's first female mayor has conceded the race for mayor to a man who will become its first Black mayor. Incumbent Mayor Jean Stothert lost to her challenger, Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing Junior, in yesterday's general election. Stothert has served three terms as mayor after she was first elected in 2013. The race has primarily revolved around local issues like street repairs and garbage service but in the final stretch of the campaign touched on more national, hot-button issues like President Donald Trump’s administration and transgender rights. Ewing will lead Nebraska’s largest city, which makes up nearly a quarter of the state’s population.
Tags
News KIOS NewsJohn Ewingjean stothertOmaha Mayor's Race
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press