© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

IA Leadership Shares Trump's Vision For An Explosive July 4, 2026

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:47 AM CDT
Hee Haw Fireworks in Tennessee
Julia Ritchey
/
NPR

Iowa lawmakers want President Donald Trump to know that their state is eager to be at the center of next year’s celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday and shares his vision of fireworks filling the skies. They're so eager that they don’t want local officials blocking any impromptu neighborhood fireworks displays. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill this week that would ban local limits on people setting off their own fireworks on July 3 or 4, or Dec. 31. There was nothing to stop big, public shows, but several cities in Iowa haven’t allowed people to shoot them off, even on the nation’s birthday or New Year’s Eve.
Tags
News KIOS Newsiowajuly 4President Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press