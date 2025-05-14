IA Leadership Shares Trump's Vision For An Explosive July 4, 2026

Iowa lawmakers want President Donald Trump to know that their state is eager to be at the center of next year’s celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday and shares his vision of fireworks filling the skies. They're so eager that they don’t want local officials blocking any impromptu neighborhood fireworks displays. The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill this week that would ban local limits on people setting off their own fireworks on July 3 or 4, or Dec. 31. There was nothing to stop big, public shows, but several cities in Iowa haven’t allowed people to shoot them off, even on the nation’s birthday or New Year’s Eve.