IA Blocks Medicaid Funding For Transgender Services

Iowa State lawmakers are prohibiting Medicaid funds from being used towards gender dysphoria services. The state legislature passed a budget bill that includes a provision to prohibit Medicaid funding from being used to reimburse sex reassignment surgery or associated procedures. This includes hormone therapy or other medical interventions to alter sex characteristics for Iowans' gender dysphoria diagnosis. However, Medicaid reimbursement for services like mental health counseling won't be affected. The bill is expected to be signed by Governor Kim Reynolds.