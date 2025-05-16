© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

IA Blocks Medicaid Funding For Transgender Services

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:37 AM CDT

Iowa State lawmakers are prohibiting Medicaid funds from being used towards gender dysphoria services. The state legislature passed a budget bill that includes a provision to prohibit Medicaid funding from being used to reimburse sex reassignment surgery or associated procedures. This includes hormone therapy or other medical interventions to alter sex characteristics for Iowans' gender dysphoria diagnosis. However, Medicaid reimbursement for services like mental health counseling won't be affected. The bill is expected to be signed by Governor Kim Reynolds.
Tags
News KIOS Newsmedicaidiowagender education
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source