Pillen Vetoes SNAP Bill Which Would Include Felons

Governor Jim Pillen is vetoing a bill that would expand eligibility of SNAP benefits for Nebraska residents with drug convictions. Pillen sent a letter to state lawmakers mentioning that Nebraska has a ban already in place that allows felons with less than three drug-related convictions who have completed an accredited treatment program to become eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The governor adds that others in the household are still eligible for SNAP benefits even if the convicted resident isn't eligible.