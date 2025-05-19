© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Crawford Encourages UNO Grads With Keynote Address

Published May 19, 2025
Published May 19, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT

Unbeaten four-division world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford encouraged graduating University of Nebraska at Omaha students to devote themselves to hard work, never give in to negativity around them and never stop setting goals. Crawford was the keynote speaker at the school’s commencement ceremony. He told of his journey from a difficult childhood in north Omaha to international boxing fame and how the graduates can use the approach he took to find success in their professional and personal lives.
