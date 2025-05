A section of Interstate 480 will close in ten days for construction on the Harney Street bridge. The Department of Transportation says it'll close the interstate both ways starting 9 p.m. on Friday, May 30th if weather permits. The closure will continue until Monday June 2nd at 6 a.m., and will be one of several weekend closures. The DOT says much heavier traffic should be expected as drivers are diverted to alternate routes.