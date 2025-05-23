Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead In Omaha

A deputy-involved shooting has left one person dead today in Omaha. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was conducting a firearms investigation in the area of 48th and Pratt, pulling over a car driven by 19-year-old Janidi Ibrahim. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a deputy approached the car, and shots were fired by the deputy. Some suspects fled the scene, while Ibrahim stayed in the driver's seat. The deputy made contact with the suspect and Ibrahim was hit and died from his injuries. D-C-S-O says two guns were found inside the vehicle. Multiple suspects are still unaccounted for at this time. The deputy involved is a 12-year-veteran of the Sheriff's office, and is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.