Disaster Declaration Approved For NE Following March Storm Damage

A federal disaster declaration has been approved for March storms that caused an estimated 64-million-dollars in damage. In a news release, Governor Jim Pillen announced that President Trump approved the declaration for more than 25 Nebraska counties, including Douglas, Sarpy, and Saunders counties. It provides assistance for the estimated costs, most of which stem from damage to power lines and utility poles damaged on March 18th and 19th. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency has begun working with local emergency managers and public entities now eligible for federal assistance.