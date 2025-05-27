© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Planned Parenthood Shutters Four Clinics In IA

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published May 27, 2025 at 11:13 AM CDT
Missouri and American flags fly outside Planned Parenthood in June in St. Louis.
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
Missouri and American flags fly outside Planned Parenthood in June in St. Louis.

Four Planned Parenthood clinics are closing in Iowa. Federal funding freezes, proposed budget cuts by Congress, and state restrictions on abortion led to the organization's decision. Ames, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, and the Urbandale locations will close within the next year. The Ames clinic is Iowa's only Planned Parenthood facility that provides abortion procedures. However, the organization will still offer medication abortions in Des Moines and medication and medical abortion services in Iowa City after the closures.
Tags
News KIOS NewsPlanned Parenthood of the Heartlandiowaabortion
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press