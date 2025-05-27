Planned Parenthood Shutters Four Clinics In IA

Four Planned Parenthood clinics are closing in Iowa. Federal funding freezes, proposed budget cuts by Congress, and state restrictions on abortion led to the organization's decision. Ames, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, and the Urbandale locations will close within the next year. The Ames clinic is Iowa's only Planned Parenthood facility that provides abortion procedures. However, the organization will still offer medication abortions in Des Moines and medication and medical abortion services in Iowa City after the closures.