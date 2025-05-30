© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Dem Vote Helps NE GOP Pass Paid Sick Leave Bill

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published May 30, 2025 at 11:01 AM CDT
Activists hold signs during a rally for paid sick leave at New York's City Hall last year.
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
Activists hold signs during a rally for paid sick leave at New York's City Hall last year.

The Nebraska Legislature has passed a bill that significantly weakens a voter-backed measure requiring employers to offer paid sick leave. The Republican-led effort managed it with the help of a Democrat. The bill overcame a filibuster Wednesday with a vote from Sen. Jane Raybould, a Democrat from Lincoln. Raybould's family owns several grocery store chains in the state. She sponsored another bill that sought to restrict a voter-backed minimum wage law, but failed earlier this month to pass. Her plan to attach it to the paid sick leave measure on Wednesday also failed.
