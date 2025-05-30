Five NE Counties Affected By 911 Outage

Officials reported 911 outages Thursday across at least five Nebraska counties, including Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, and Otoe. According to the Otoe County Sheriff's Office, the disruption was caused by a damaged fiber line. Emergency calls were rerouted to neighboring communications centers while crews worked on repairs. Telecommunications provider Lumen said service was restored by 7 p.m. and no emergency response was delayed. The company says it's still investigating what caused the damage.