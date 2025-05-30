Pillen Announces Re-election Bid

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is running for re-election. Pillen, a Republican, was sworn in as governor since 2023. He grew up in Platte County raising pigs, and helped found Pillen Family Farms with his father. He announced his re-election campaign this morning at the State Capitol, highlighting his record of providing tax relief, pay hikes for state troopers, and signing constitutional carry into state law. Voters will elect the next Nebraska governor in November 2026. So far, there are no other declared candidates.