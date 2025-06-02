© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Ernst Draws Ire For Medicaid Comment At Town Hall

Published June 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is facing backlash after saying “we all are going to die” while talking about potential changes to Medicaid eligibility at a town hall in north-central Iowa. Despite shouts and groans from the crowd at a high school in Parkersburg, Iowa, Ernst stayed on message as she defended the tax and immigration package making its way through Congress. But as she emphasized the reasons for the $700 billion in reduced Medicaid spending, someone in the crowd yelled that people are going to die without coverage. Ernst said: “People are not ... well, we all are going to die,” prompting groans from the audience.
