Nebraska & Creighton Baseball Teams Both Out For Season

The college baseball seasons ended for the University of Nebraska and Creighton programs yesterday (SUN). Oklahoma built a 10-0 lead after four innings and pounded the Huskers, 17-1. Creighton won an elimination game in the afternoon against North Dakota State, 11-10. But in the evening, the Arkansas Razorbacks on their home field ousted the Bluejays, 8-3. It marked the final game for Bluejays coach Ed Servais (service) who previously announced his retirement after this season.