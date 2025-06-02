© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
* GOP Plans Vote to Defund NPR & PBS * Click to Learn More & How to Make Your Voice Heard *
KIOS News

Nebraska & Creighton Baseball Teams Both Out For Season

KIOS | By Greg Echlin
Published June 2, 2025 at 11:41 AM CDT
Steve Goodwin
/
iStockphoto.com

The college baseball seasons ended for the University of Nebraska and Creighton programs yesterday (SUN). Oklahoma built a 10-0 lead after four innings and pounded the Huskers, 17-1. Creighton won an elimination game in the afternoon against North Dakota State, 11-10. But in the evening, the Arkansas Razorbacks on their home field ousted the Bluejays, 8-3. It marked the final game for Bluejays coach Ed Servais (service) who previously announced his retirement after this season.
Tags
News KIOS NewsbaseballCreighton UniversityUniversity of Nebraska
Greg Echlin
See stories by Greg Echlin