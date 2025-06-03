© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

New IA Laws Affect Elections

Published June 3, 2025 at 10:55 AM CDT
Two bills affecting Iowa elections have been signed into law. A new voter registration policy requires the state to check voter rolls and cancel registration for ineligible voters, including felons, deceased individuals, and non-U.S. citizens. Poll station workers can also legally challenge someone's citizenship status. The second law reforms the state's recount process, which will now be conducted by county auditors and their staff rather than candidates choosing who is involved in recounts. However, candidates will be allowed to pick five observers who can watch the process.
