Auditor Makes Claims Of Fraud In Multiple NE Counties

Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley's audit team is uncovering alleged financial misconduct in eight local governments. Foley released summaries of each case yesterday, and the incidents range from missing public funds and personal use of county resources to questionable reimbursements and unreported income. The agencies and individuals included in the auditor reports are the Decatur Housing Authority in Burt County, a former Cedar County commissioner, the Village of Pleasanton in Buffalo County, the Village of Farnam in Dawson County, Nemaha County and Nemaha Rural Fire District Four, Dundy County, Custer County, and The Village of Litchfield in Sherman County.