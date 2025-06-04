© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
* GOP Plans Vote to Defund NPR & PBS * Click to Learn More & How to Make Your Voice Heard *
KIOS News

Auditor Makes Claims Of Fraud In Multiple NE Counties

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published June 4, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT

Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley's audit team is uncovering alleged financial misconduct in eight local governments. Foley released summaries of each case yesterday, and the incidents range from missing public funds and personal use of county resources to questionable reimbursements and unreported income. The agencies and individuals included in the auditor reports are the Decatur Housing Authority in Burt County, a former Cedar County commissioner, the Village of Pleasanton in Buffalo County, the Village of Farnam in Dawson County, Nemaha County and Nemaha Rural Fire District Four, Dundy County, Custer County, and The Village of Litchfield in Sherman County.
Tags
News KIOS Newsstate governmentauditMike Foley
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source