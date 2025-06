The city of Omaha is unveiling its 2025 annexation package. WOWT reports that the city hopes to annex more than 14-hundred acres and add more than 35-hundred residents this year. The proposed annexations include Stone Creek and Flanagan Lake near 168th and Ida streets, two lots near 204th Street and Blondo Parkway, the Fifth Floor condominiums near 108th and Harney streets, and the Center Ridge area near 180th and West Center Road.