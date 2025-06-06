City View Building To Empty By End Of June

Residents at City View Apartments have been given just over three weeks to move out of the building. According to the North Omaha Community Partnership the tenants have until June 30th to be out of the building. The high-rise building has a number of reported issues, including several code violations and broken elevators. The Metro Housing Collaborative, the North Omaha Community Partnership, Re-Imagine, and the Omaha Housing Authority will be helping tenants move out of their homes over the next few weeks.