© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
* GOP Plans Vote to Defund NPR & PBS * Click to Learn More & How to Make Your Voice Heard *
KIOS News

City View Building To Empty By End Of June

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published June 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT

Residents at City View Apartments have been given just over three weeks to move out of the building. According to the North Omaha Community Partnership the tenants have until June 30th to be out of the building. The high-rise building has a number of reported issues, including several code violations and broken elevators. The Metro Housing Collaborative, the North Omaha Community Partnership, Re-Imagine, and the Omaha Housing Authority will be helping tenants move out of their homes over the next few weeks.
Tags
News KIOS NewsapartmentsOmaha Housing Authorityaffordable housingPublic Safety
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source