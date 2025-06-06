DHS Reveals Details Regarding ICE Arrest In West Omaha

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials are commenting about the arrest of a man at an Omaha restaurant. Officials tell WOWT that Romeo Edilzar Yaxcal-Tiul is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala who also had a previous encounter with immigration enforcement officials in 2022. Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin says Yaxcal-Tiul was working under a fraudulent name and Social Security number. He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Early Bird restaurant in west Omaha last weekend.