© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
* GOP Plans Vote to Defund NPR & PBS * Click to Learn More & How to Make Your Voice Heard *
KIOS News

Pillen Signs Transgender Youth Bill Into Law

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published June 6, 2025 at 10:05 AM CDT
Getty Images

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has signed into law a measure banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports. Republicans behind the effort say it protects women and their ability to fairly compete in sports. Opponents say with so few transgender students seeking to participate in sports, the measure is a solution in search of a problem. At least 24 other states have adopted similar bans. President Donald Trump also signed an executive order this year intended to dictate which sports competitions transgender athletes can enter and has battled in court with Maine over that state’s allowing transgender athletes in girls' and women’s sports.
Tags
News KIOS Newsgender educationstudent athletesJim Pillenprotest
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press