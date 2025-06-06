Pillen Signs Transgender Youth Bill Into Law

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has signed into law a measure banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports. Republicans behind the effort say it protects women and their ability to fairly compete in sports. Opponents say with so few transgender students seeking to participate in sports, the measure is a solution in search of a problem. At least 24 other states have adopted similar bans. President Donald Trump also signed an executive order this year intended to dictate which sports competitions transgender athletes can enter and has battled in court with Maine over that state’s allowing transgender athletes in girls' and women’s sports.