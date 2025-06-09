© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

NE One Of 9 States Affected By Salmonella-Tainted Egg Recall

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:30 AM CDT
Eggs from Rose Acre Farms, one of the largest suppliers in the U.S., have been recalled after investigators linked them to a number of salmonella-related illnesses.
Charlie Neibergall
AP

Federal health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to a large egg recall has made dozens of people sick in seven states in the West and Midwest. On Friday, the August Egg Company recalled about 1.7 million brown organic and brown cage-free egg varieties distributed to grocery stores because of the potential for salmonella. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 79 people have gotten a strain of salmonella that was linked to the eggs, and 21 people have been hospitalized. The recall covers Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington and Wyoming.
News KIOS News eggs salmonella Public Health
