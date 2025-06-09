© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
* GOP Plans Vote to Defund NPR & PBS * Click to Learn More & How to Make Your Voice Heard *
KIOS News

New IA Law May Force Medicaid Recipients To Work

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:23 AM CDT

Iowa Medicaid recipients could be required to work each month. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law before the weekend, making able-bodied Iowans subject to work requirements. However, Reynolds directed the state's Department of Health and Human Services to submit a federal waiver for the work requirement law. If approved, the proposal would require Iowans covered by Medicaid to work at least 80 hours per month, with 32-thousand residents potentially losing coverage due to the work requirements. The waiver has not been submitted yet.
Tags
News KIOS Newsmedicaid coverageiowa lawKim ReynoldsWork
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press