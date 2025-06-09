New IA Law May Force Medicaid Recipients To Work
Iowa Medicaid recipients could be required to work each month. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law before the weekend, making able-bodied Iowans subject to work requirements. However, Reynolds directed the state's Department of Health and Human Services to submit a federal waiver for the work requirement law. If approved, the proposal would require Iowans covered by Medicaid to work at least 80 hours per month, with 32-thousand residents potentially losing coverage due to the work requirements. The waiver has not been submitted yet.