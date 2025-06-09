© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
* GOP Plans Vote to Defund NPR & PBS * Click to Learn More & How to Make Your Voice Heard *
KIOS News

No Inflation Data Collected From NE Due To Trump Cuts To Labor Dept.

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:37 AM CDT
The Labor Department enforces child labor laws.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
The Labor Department enforces child labor laws.

The Labor Department has cut back on the inflation data it collects because of the Trump administration’s government hiring freeze, raising concerns among economists about the quality of the inflation figures just as they are being closely watched for the impact of tariffs. The department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, which produces the monthly consumer price index, said Wednesday that it is “reducing sample in areas across the country” and stopped collecting price data entirely in April in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Provo, Utah. It also said it has stopped collecting data this month in Buffalo, New York.
Tags
News KIOS Newsbureau of labor statisticslincolnPresident TrumpEconomics
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source