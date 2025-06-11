© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Uproar Following ICE Arrest Of Workers At Omaha Meat Plant

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:29 PM CDT
Immigration authorities have raided an Omaha meat production plant and detained dozens of workers. That prompted confusion from company officials who say they complied with the law and sparked protests outside the operation. Gary Rohwer, CEO and owner of Glenn Valley Foods, said ICE officers showed up at his plant with a list of 97 workers they wanted to check. Omaha City Councilman Ron Hug said the raids are “unjust and disruptive” and undermine economic stability and growth in the area. Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia said the raids instilled a lot of fear in the community. Mayor John Ewing's office says nearly 80 people from Glenn Valley Foods were detained because of ICE operations at the company yesterday and vowed that Omaha police would not be checking immigration status when responding to calls for help. Congressman Don Bacon's office says ICE was serving a civil warrant related to stolen identities at a business in the area of 68th and J streets.
News KIOS NewsICEmeat processingImmigrant and Refugee PopulationsPresident Trump
