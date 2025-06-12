More Fallout From ICE Raid Of Omaha Meatpacking Business

The owner of an Omaha food packaging company says his business has been unfairly hamstrung by Tuesday's raid carried out by federal immigration officials. More than half Glenn Valley Foods' workforce was arrested in the raid. That is despite the company following the government’s own system for verifying that workers are in the country legally. Owner Gary Rohwer says the plant is now is operating at about 30% of capacity as it scrambles to hire more workers. Rohwer says he's “very upset” by the raid, adding that “we did everything we could possibly do” to ensure employees were legally allowed to work. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials are confirming that agents were assaulted by one detainee during Tuesday's operation at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha. WOWT reports a Honduran national is accused of brandishing a weapon and assaulting the agents. Seventy-six people were detained at the business when ICE served a civil warrant related to stolen identities. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says the OPD was not involved in any of the planning of the ICE operation. The chief said at a press conference they were notified in a very general way that something may happen, before being requested to provide traffic assistance the morning of the raid. Schmaderer also said about 400 people were protesting Tuesday night in response to the raid. Mayor Ewing also spoke at the news conference saying protests throughout the city must remain peaceful.