Reynolds Vetoes Roadblock To Carbon Pipeline

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected a bill that could have introduced more complications for a massive carbon-capture pipeline project routed across several Midwestern states. The veto Wednesday is a rarity in the Republican-controlled statehouse. The legislation was designed by Iowa House Republicans to increase regulations for Summit Carbon Solutions’ estimated $8.9 billion, 2,500-mile project that cuts across Iowa and already has an approved permit in the state. The bill would have prohibited the renewal of permits for a carbon dioxide pipeline, limited the use of such a pipeline to 25 years and significantly increased the insurance coverage requirements for the pipeline company.