Feature Story on Nebraska’s Alex Gordon Entering the KC Royals Hall of Fame

Our KIOS-FM sports reporter Greg Echlin produced a nice piece that was aired on June 12th, so we wanted to share it with everyone who may have missed the broadcast.

Transcript:

The College World Series begins tomorrow (FRI, June 13) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. But it’s also a big day for a College World Series participant from 20 years ago. Former University of Nebraska standout Alex Gordon will enter the Royals Hall of Fame in Kansas City. Greg Echlin has more for Omaha Public Radio.

When the Huskers made school history by finally making it to the College World Series in 2001 and 2002, Alex Gordon was still at Southeast High School in Lincoln. Former Husker outfielder Drew Anderson…who also eventually made it to the big leagues...played on those first two Husker teams that made it to Omaha. And, as good as the Huskers were at that time, Anderson and his teammates had heard about this incoming freshman third baseman…

<<{Drew Anderson: For most kids, it’s not a big deal. But for Alex, it was definitely...um…we knew who he was coming in.}>>:06

Arriving at the same time as Gordon at UNL as a freshman was Zach Kroenke (KRONN-icky) who pitched at Omaha Northwest High School. Kroenke’s Husker teammates picked up on what he thought had stood out: Alex Gordon’s work ethic…

<<{Zach Kroenke: When we started doing the scrimmages getting ready for the season, you could see he was in mid-season shape when everybody else was just trying to get started.}>>:10

Gordon says he had good guidance as he worked to become a solid ballplayer…

<<{Alex Gordon: I got to a point through coaching and experienced players to tell me how to play the game the right way. Just leave it all on the field and that’s all you can do.>>:09

<Nat. sound of Omaha Royals PA at Rosenblatt in 2010: “That’s our first Coco Key Water Resort double tonight.}>>

In 2010, Gordon and Kroenke crossed paths again at Rosenblatt Stadium…but unexpectedly in AAA baseball.

<<{Nat. sound of PA announcer: The left fielder, No. 25, Alex Gordon.}>>

Gordon already had three years in the big leagues, but went to Omaha to make the conversion as a left fielder. Kroenke…who made his major league debut later that season with Arizona…was caught off-guard with Gordon’s position switch…

<<{Kroenke: I never would have thought that just playing with him in college. He played an amazing third base for us. He was an All-American third baseman. All of a sudden you’re in the outfield and, “Oh, you’re actually almost might be better at this. Wow, that’s pretty amazing.”>>:14

To do that, Gordon resorted to the work ethic he carried on from his high school and college days. He got special instructions from Royals coach Rusty Kuntz, who played the outfield in the majors for seven years...

<<{Alex Gordon: I basically told him I played a little outfield in high school, but I told Rusty, “Give me all the knowledge you can. Don’t sugarcoat it. Tell me what I’m doing right. Tell me what I’m doing wrong.}>>:08

Gordon developed into an eight-time Gold Glove winner for defensive excellence in left field. That equaled the team record previously set by former Royals second baseman Frank White.

<<{2015 World Series crowd nats.}

But Gordon also had his big moments at the plate, such as this one in Game One of the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets as called on FOX…

<<{The crack of the bat and play-by-play call of Gordon HR>>

It was the bottom of the ninth and sent the game to extra innings that eventually turned into a Royals victory. Gordon helped the Royals to the 2015 World Series championship after falling short the year before in seven games.

When Gordon reflects on his career, he says it’s important to look at the complete picture…

<<{Alex Gordon: When you look back on it now, I think most fans just pay attention to the highs, but I remember a lot of the lows. It was a grind throughout my career.}>>:08

Nevertheless, he played the game with a passion…

<<{Alex Gordon: Results will come and go. But if you play the game the right way I think fans are going to respect you. Hopefully that’s how I did it and that’s how I wanted to do it.>>:12

Now the 41-year old Gordon will join the other franchise immortals in the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame.

For Omaha Public Radio, I’m Greg Echlin.