KIOS News

Bacon Will Not Seek 5th Term

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published June 30, 2025 at 10:05 AM CDT
Don Bacon at a microphone at a President Trump Rally, Mid-America Center 2018
Skip DeBusk/Skip DeBusk
President Trump Rally, Mid-America Center 2018

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a centrist Republican who represents Nebraska’s second district, will not seek reelection to a fifth term. That’s according to a person familiar with his plans and granted anonymity to discuss them. Bacon is known as an independent-minded Air Force veteran who serves on the House Armed Services Committee. He represents the so-called “blue dot” that includes many progressive voters around Omaha. Bacon has been at the center of many debates in Congress. He has also been chairman of the conservative-centrist Republican Main Street Caucus in the House. First elected in 2016, he is expected to finish his term.
