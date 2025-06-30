Bacon Will Not Seek 5th Term

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a centrist Republican who represents Nebraska’s second district, will not seek reelection to a fifth term. That’s according to a person familiar with his plans and granted anonymity to discuss them. Bacon is known as an independent-minded Air Force veteran who serves on the House Armed Services Committee. He represents the so-called “blue dot” that includes many progressive voters around Omaha. Bacon has been at the center of many debates in Congress. He has also been chairman of the conservative-centrist Republican Main Street Caucus in the House. First elected in 2016, he is expected to finish his term.