IA Removes Gender Identity Protections From Civil Code

Iowa has become the first state to remove gender identity protections from its civil rights code. The law that took effect Tuesday means transgender and nonbinary residents are no longer shielded from discrimination in their job, housing and other aspects of life. The law also removes the ability for people to change the sex designation on their birth certificate. Iowa Republicans said laws passed in recent years to restrict transgender students’ use of bathrooms and their participation on sports teams could not coexist with a civil rights code that includes gender identity protections. Transgender people say the laws are an attempt to deny their existence.