Pillen Approves Emergency Regs For Medical Marijuana

Emergency regulations adopted by the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission have been approved by Governor Jim Pillen. The new rules are in effect starting today and restrict any medical marijuana packaging from having cartoon-like graphics or mimicking products that are commonly marketed to minors. They also outline the application and licensing processes for medical marijuana dispensaries and manufacturers. Governor Pillen says without the emergency rules, the commission would not be able to approve or deny licenses and Nebraskans would be forced to seek out potentially harmful products. A set of permanent rules is due October first.