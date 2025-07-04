Trump Touts Spending Bill In Iowa

President Donald Trump has gone to Iowa to kick off a year of patriotic festivities leading up to next year's 250th anniversary of American independence. The event Thursday night became a celebration of his second term, and Trump took the stage just hours after Congress approved tax cut legislation that he championed. Organizers see the coming year of festivities as a way to help unite a polarized nation and bridge political divides. But Trump left no doubt during his speech that he views patriotism as inseparable from his own agenda, saying Democrats who voted against his legislation “hate our country.”