© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Trump Touts Spending Bill In Iowa

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published July 4, 2025 at 5:53 AM CDT
Former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, 2021.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, 2021.

President Donald Trump has gone to Iowa to kick off a year of patriotic festivities leading up to next year's 250th anniversary of American independence. The event Thursday night became a celebration of his second term, and Trump took the stage just hours after Congress approved tax cut legislation that he championed. Organizers see the coming year of festivities as a way to help unite a polarized nation and bridge political divides. But Trump left no doubt during his speech that he views patriotism as inseparable from his own agenda, saying Democrats who voted against his legislation “hate our country.”
Tags
News KIOS NewsPresident Trumpiowaindependence day
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press