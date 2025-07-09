NE Sues GM, OnStar Over Driving Data Collection

The State of Nebraska is suing General Motors and OnStar, accusing the companies of illegally collecting and selling driving data without the drivers' consent. Attorney General Mike Hilgers filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court. The lawsuit says General Motors installed systems in its vehicles that tracked data like speed, seatbelt usage, location, and driving habits. Hilgers says the data was sold to third parties, who later sold it again to insurance companies to raise rates or deny coverage without the drivers' knowledge. The complaint seeks restitution for affected Nebraska drivers.