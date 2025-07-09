© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NE Sues GM, OnStar Over Driving Data Collection

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published July 9, 2025 at 11:48 AM CDT
At the OnStar command center in Detroit.
Carlos Osorio
/
AP
At the OnStar command center in Detroit.

The State of Nebraska is suing General Motors and OnStar, accusing the companies of illegally collecting and selling driving data without the drivers' consent. Attorney General Mike Hilgers filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court. The lawsuit says General Motors installed systems in its vehicles that tracked data like speed, seatbelt usage, location, and driving habits. Hilgers says the data was sold to third parties, who later sold it again to insurance companies to raise rates or deny coverage without the drivers' knowledge. The complaint seeks restitution for affected Nebraska drivers.
Tags
News KIOS NewsMike Hilgerslawsuitconsumers
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source