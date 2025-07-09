© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Osborn To Run Again, This Time Against Ricketts

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published July 9, 2025 at 12:07 PM CDT

Former labor union leader and independent candidate Dan Osborn has announced his bid for a Nebraska U.S. Senate seat, challenging Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts. Osborn accused Ricketts of "buying his Senate seat" in his Tuesday announcement. Ricketts' campaign responded by labeling Osborn as “bought and paid for” by liberal donors. Osborn gained national attention in his race last year against Nebraska's other U.S. senator, Republican Deb Fischer, by rejecting both major political parties. He plans to do so again in this election, saying he wants to represent working people. Despite Ricketts' significant campaign funds, Osborn says he'll expect to win with a grassroots approach focusing on town halls.
