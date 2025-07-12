© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

ICE Says MS-13 Gang Members Arrested In Omaha/Council Bluffs

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 12, 2025 at 7:35 PM CDT
The Trump administration deported hundreds of alleged members of the Tren De Aragua and Mara Salvatrucha gangs to El Salvador over the weekend.
Salvadoran government
/
via Getty Images
The Trump administration deported hundreds of alleged members of the Tren De Aragua and Mara Salvatrucha gangs to El Salvador over the weekend.

An MS-13 gang kingpin is under arrest in Omaha. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested a high-ranking member of the MS-13 gang. ICE says the man is a Salvadoran national and has been wanted in El Salvador for the aggravated homicide of five people and terrorist organization affiliation. ICE also arrested 30-year-old Rene Saul Escobar Ochoa, whom ICE calls an MS-13 gang member and foreign terrorist. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that a man identified as an MS-13 kingpin was arrested in Council Bluffs, and 30-year-old Rene Saul Escobar Ochoa was arrested during an operation in Omaha. The two El Salvadoran nationals were arrested on Wednesday.
