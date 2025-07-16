Even Organizes Trade Mission To Egypt

The State is inviting business and industry leaders to go on a trade mission to Egypt in the fall. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says the mission will give Nebraskans the opportunity to access Egypt's growing market and open up more opportunities for trade in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Evnen says Egypt's economy is expected to grow gradually, and Nebraska excels in industries Egypt is looking to invest in. The trip is scheduled between October 26 and November 2.