Former Offutt Contractor Confesses To Leaking Ukraine War Information

A retired Army officer who worked as a civilian Air Force employee has pleaded guilty to conspiring to share classified information about Russia's war with Ukraine. David Slater admitted that he transmitted national defense secrets through a foreign dating platform to someone claiming to be a woman in Ukraine. Slater worked at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska and had access to top-secret information. Sentencing is set for Oct. 8. Prosecutors and his attorneys agreed that he should serve about six to seven years in prison, though the judge will ultimately decide.