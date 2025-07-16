© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

Former Offutt Contractor Confesses To Leaking Ukraine War Information

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published July 16, 2025 at 1:54 PM CDT
iStockphoto

A retired Army officer who worked as a civilian Air Force employee has pleaded guilty to conspiring to share classified information about Russia's war with Ukraine. David Slater admitted that he transmitted national defense secrets through a foreign dating platform to someone claiming to be a woman in Ukraine. Slater worked at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska and had access to top-secret information. Sentencing is set for Oct. 8. Prosecutors and his attorneys agreed that he should serve about six to seven years in prison, though the judge will ultimately decide.
Tags
News KIOS Newsoffutt air force baseUkrainerussiacybercrime
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press