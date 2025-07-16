MUD Sues Hawkins Over 2023 Pipeline Breach

The Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha is suing a construction company. The suit against Hawkins Construction Company seeks more than five-million-dollars in costs to repair property and infrastructure. The utilities district claims a Hawkins excavator struck a pressurized pipeline, causing it to rupture in July 2023. Nearly 14-million-gallons of water was released, causing damage to the Minne Lusa High Service Pump Station near the Florence Water Treatment Plant.