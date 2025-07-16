© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

MUD Sues Hawkins Over 2023 Pipeline Breach

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 16, 2025 at 1:48 PM CDT

The Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha is suing a construction company. The suit against Hawkins Construction Company seeks more than five-million-dollars in costs to repair property and infrastructure. The utilities district claims a Hawkins excavator struck a pressurized pipeline, causing it to rupture in July 2023. Nearly 14-million-gallons of water was released, causing damage to the Minne Lusa High Service Pump Station near the Florence Water Treatment Plant.
Tags
News KIOS NewsMUDconstructionpipelineflooding
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source