Bird Drops ICE-related Lawsuit Against County Sherriff

Iowa’s attorney general says she will drop her lawsuit accusing Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx of discouraging cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Marx had stated in a February social media post that his department wouldn’t always detain individuals at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement without a court order, citing constitutional concerns. Bird filed suit despite an investigation showing Marx had complied with each of the nearly two dozen requests he had received from ICE to hold someone suspected of immigration violations. Marx also deleted the Facebook post. On Friday, the attorney general said the county is now fully compliant with state law.