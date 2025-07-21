© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Omaha-Detroit Flight Grounded By Unruly Passenger

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2025 at 9:50 AM CDT
Airline passengers, some not wearing face masks following the end of the federal mask mandate, sit during a American Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines from Los Angeles International Airport to Denver, on Tuesday.
Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images

A SkyWest Airlines flight from Omaha, Nebraska, to Detroit made an emergency landing in Iowa after a passenger caused a disturbance. The incident happened Thursday evening shortly after the flight departed Omaha. The pilot told Cedar Rapids air traffic controllers the passenger fought with a flight attendant and tried to open an emergency exit midair. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane safely landed at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Local police arrested the 23-year-old man upon landing. SkyWest Airlines didn't immediately respond to the Associated Press' requests for comment.
Tags
News KIOS NewsEppley AirfieldairplanePublic Safety
Associated Press
