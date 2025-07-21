Omaha-Detroit Flight Grounded By Unruly Passenger

A SkyWest Airlines flight from Omaha, Nebraska, to Detroit made an emergency landing in Iowa after a passenger caused a disturbance. The incident happened Thursday evening shortly after the flight departed Omaha. The pilot told Cedar Rapids air traffic controllers the passenger fought with a flight attendant and tried to open an emergency exit midair. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane safely landed at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. Local police arrested the 23-year-old man upon landing. SkyWest Airlines didn't immediately respond to the Associated Press' requests for comment.