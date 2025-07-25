Omaha Couple Plead Guilty To Aiding Illegal Immigrants

An Omaha couple is pleading guilty to bringing in and harboring illegal immigrants. Federal court documents say Miguel Angel Salazar-Zuniga and Angela Rocio Urrutia Cruz admit to helping multiple people cross U.S. borders illegally. The U.S. Attorney in Nebraska says the couple charged the illegal immigrants rent to stay in their home, and allowed them to work for their cleaning business in Omaha. The suspects face up to ten years in prison and a 250-thousand-dollar fine, and will be sentenced October 15th.