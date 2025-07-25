© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Omaha Couple Plead Guilty To Aiding Illegal Immigrants

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 25, 2025 at 9:56 AM CDT
An Omaha couple is pleading guilty to bringing in and harboring illegal immigrants. Federal court documents say Miguel Angel Salazar-Zuniga and Angela Rocio Urrutia Cruz admit to helping multiple people cross U.S. borders illegally. The U.S. Attorney in Nebraska says the couple charged the illegal immigrants rent to stay in their home, and allowed them to work for their cleaning business in Omaha. The suspects face up to ten years in prison and a 250-thousand-dollar fine, and will be sentenced October 15th.
News KIOS Newsimmigrationcriminal activityracial justice
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source