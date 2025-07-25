Rhule Defends Frost's Comments Re. Husker Coaching Job

© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Published July 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
University of Nebraska head football coach Matt Ruhle is defending comments made by his predecessor about the Cornhuskers coaching job. Speaking at the Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas Tuesday, Ruhle said he was empathetic to what Scott Frost went through in his four-plus seasons at his alma mater and said matter of factly, "this was not a good job when I got here." Frost raised the hackles of Cornhusker Nation earlier this month when he said coaching at Nebraska was the "wrong job" for him. Ruhle said Tuesday that changes have been made in his two-plus years in Lincoln and he's excited to turn the Cornhuskers coaching gig into a great job. The head coach says he wants to ultimately stay in Lincoln for as long as he's allowed, saying "I'm gonna stay right here. The only thing I ever think about is getting a lake house at one of these lakes in Nebraska I keep hearing about."
