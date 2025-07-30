© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

3 Missing After Plant Explosion In Fremont

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 30, 2025 at 2:10 PM CDT

Emergency crews are still trying to find three people missing after an explosion at a plant in Nebraska. Firefighters responded to the scene after a blast ripped through the facility Tuesday morning. The building in Fremont, about 40 miles northwest of Omaha, is operated by Horizon Biofuels, a company that manufactures fuel pellets and animal bedding. Authorities say three people were inside the plant at the time of the explosion. Crews are having trouble accessing the building due to the structural collapse.
Tags
News KIOS NewsfremontexplosionaccidentPublic Safety
24/7 News Source
