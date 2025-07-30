Study Finds Husker Fans Unproductive At Work After Team Loses

A new study finds that almost one-in-four Nebraska sports fans are less productive at work the day after their team loses. National sports promotions site PromoGuy looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics. The study finds 39-percent of employed Nebraska sports fans say they waste almost two hours of their day following a loss. That wasted time amounts to about 58-dollars per worker for a total of more than 21-million-dollars in lost revenue statewide.