© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

UP Confirms Purchase of Norfolk Southern

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 30, 2025 at 2:13 PM CDT
Freight cars wait to be hauled out of the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., on Sept. 15.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Freight cars wait to be hauled out of the Norfolk Southern Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., on Sept. 15.

Omaha-based Union Pacific Railroad says it's buying Norfolk Southern in an 85-billion-dollar deal. The merger creates the first transcontinental railroad in the US, spanning more than 52-thousand-miles coast-to-coast through 43 states. The two companies' boards of directors unanimously approved the transaction. The deal is expected to close within the next two years. U.P. tells KFAB Radio News that the merged railroad name will be Union Pacific, and the headquarters will remain in Omaha.

 
Tags
News KIOS NewsrailroadUnion Pacificmerger
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source