3 Confirmed Dead Following Fremont Explosion

Officials have confirmed that two girls and a relative died in an explosion at a Nebraska biofuels plant. The body of 32-year-old Dylan Danielson was recovered about noon yesterday and the bodies of two girls were found later in the day. The children were waiting for Danielson to finish work at Horizon Biofuels in Fremont when the blast occurred Tuesday. Fire crews battled smoldering flames and an unstable concrete structure. But responders were able to use heavy equipment to remove rubble in a portion of the building and recover the remains of all three individuals more than 24 hours after the explosion. Authorities believe a wood dust explosion in the plant's elevator tower is likely to blame. The facility makes animal bedding and wood pellets. The company did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment. The Dodge County Board of Supervisors has issued a disaster declaration and made a formal request for state aid.