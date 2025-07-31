© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIOS News

This Week's Storms Classified As Derecho

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:58 AM CDT
Where you're most likely to be in the path of a derecho, and how often.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Where you're most likely to be in the path of a derecho, and how often.

The National Weather Service has preliminarily classified overnight storms from the Upper Plains to the Midwest as a derecho. The term describes a long-lived line of storms with extreme winds. The Storm Prediction Center made the determination based on local reports of straight-line winds of over 60 mph from the Dakotas into Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and western Wisconsin. Many areas reported gusts over 75 mph on Tuesday night, with the highest at 99 mph in northwestern Iowa. The storms caused power outages and damage but were less destructive than past derechos.
Tags
News KIOS NewsDerechostormswet weather
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source