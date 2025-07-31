This Week's Storms Classified As Derecho

The National Weather Service has preliminarily classified overnight storms from the Upper Plains to the Midwest as a derecho. The term describes a long-lived line of storms with extreme winds. The Storm Prediction Center made the determination based on local reports of straight-line winds of over 60 mph from the Dakotas into Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and western Wisconsin. Many areas reported gusts over 75 mph on Tuesday night, with the highest at 99 mph in northwestern Iowa. The storms caused power outages and damage but were less destructive than past derechos.